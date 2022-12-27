Code of Conduct: Next One Is For The Conference

The next one is for the conference! The Code Of Conduct is back and looking forward to the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If you’re a listener of the show, you know that JSpenceTheKing has been predicting a collapse of epic proportions by the Bengals — so much so that he thought they wouldn’t even make the playoffs. Well, he was wrong. The Bengals not only will make the playoffs, but the upcoming Monday Night Football game when they host the Bills will likely determine the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Joining the show to make Spence eat his horrible prediction is J Money, @GameOn513.

We’ll also touch on the Bills’ victory over the Chicago Bears, and the downfall of the Miami Dolphins. Friend of the show Duane Steinel joins to discuss and update us on the progress of his hockey tournament that was put on for the victims and families of the shooting at Tops on Jefferson.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!