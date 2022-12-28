Hump Day Hotline: The Game of The Week

Frigid temps in Chicago weren’t enough to move the Buffalo Bills off the mark that had them set on the goal of obtaining the AFC East division championship for the third straight year. Now faced with the much milder temps in Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals stand in the way of the Bills hitting their next goal, winning the No. 1 seed in the AFC headed into the playoffs.

Buffalo can win the top seed outright this weekend with a win over the Bengals and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs. No matter what the rest of the AFC does, the Bills must beat the Bengals on Monday Night Football in what will assuredly be the game of the regular season.

Join the King and the Voice as they talk about it Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. EST!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.