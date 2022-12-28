Bills-Bears Next Gen Stats highlight Buffalo’s dominant rushing attack

The only thing the Buffalo Bills haven’t clinched in the 2022 NFL season thus far is the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture after beating the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. The division and playoff chances are locked up heading into Week 17, but it seems the Bills have potentially found a new identity on offense — one that doesn’t need to be as centered around quarterback Josh Allen.

Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook were unstoppable in Chicago — and the weekly Next Gen Stats (NGS) highlight their excellence.

Both running backs found the end zone in the windy and cold conditions in a game where Allen’s turnover spell returned. Cook took 11 carries for 99 yards, plus-46 rushing yards over expected (RYOE), and averaged 11 yards per carry (second-highest on the week). Singletary totaled 12 carries for 106 yards, plus-42 RYOE, and averaged 8.8 yards per carry (fourth-highest). The passing attack struggled, which led offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to lean more heavily on the run game for one of the few times this season.

Time will tell how heavily the team continues to rely on their new-found rushing prowess heading into a highly important Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.