Three Man Rush: Bills vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football; New Year’s Six

Buffalo Bills are AFC East division champions

For the third straight year, the Buffalo Bills (12-3) have won the AFC East. They are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 17, in which they’ll take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday Night Football.

The Bills would like to win out and lock up that top seed, which includes home-field advantage for the playoffs and a bye week. Should they falter, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Bengals are poised to leapfrog the Bills in the standings.

New Year’s Six

The College Football Playoff semifinals and the other four New Year’s Six bowl games will be played this weekend. The bowl weekend kicks off on Friday with the Orange Bowl, as No. 6 Tennessee takes on No. 7 Clemson. The other non-semifinal games are the Allstate Sugar Bowl, with No. 5 Alabama facing off against workhorse No. 9 Kansas State; the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, with No. 10 USC set to take on No. 16 Tulane; and the Rose Bowl, with No. 8 Utah playing No. 11 Penn State.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan (13-0 | Big Ten) vs. No. 3 TCU (12-1 | Big 12)

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

No. 1 Georgia (13-0 | SEC) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1 | Big Ten)

Saturday, December 31, 2022

8:00 p.m. EST, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Tune in tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST as Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson both list their keys to a Bills victory over the Bengals, as well as chat about this weekend’s big college bowl games.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

