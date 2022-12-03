The Buffalo Bills signed future Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller this offseason to bolster their pass rush, but Miller will miss the next three games (having missed one already) as he deals with a knee injury.

In the team’s first full game since Miller was injured, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how Buffalo’s defensive line was up to the challenge in its first test without Miller, a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Defensive line produces in first game without Von Miller

With talented pass rusher Von Miller sidelined for the next four weeks, the Bills’ defensive line stepped up and produced in Buffalo’s first game without Miller. Led by Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson and A.J. Epenesa, the Bills got after New England quarterback Mac Jones, pressuring him on nearly 40% of dropbacks while containing the Patriots to 60 rushing yards. Their success is a good sign of what the defense can do without Miller on the field.

More takeaways from win in Foxborough

During Buffalo’s 24-10 road win over New England, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds continued to show how valuable he is to this defense. Among the other takeaways: cornerback Tre’Davious White took on a larger role as he works his way back from an ACL injury, running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary took advantage of New England’s dime defense to enjoy big performances on the ground, Buffalo displayed its resiliency and toughness in picking up its third road win in 12 days, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

A deep dive on how Josh Allen has become an expert at leaping over defenders, and hear how Allen is a passionate supporter of Team USA in the World Cup.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings