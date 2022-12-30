Speed Option: Bills-Bengals one of NFL’s biggest regular season matchups

The Buffalo Bills are traveling down to southwest Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend in one of the biggest matchups this season. We’ll get to see Josh Allen and Joe Burrow on the same field for the first time in their careers, and with a lot of playoff positioning riding on the results. Watch or read below to get to know the Bengals.

2022 Bengals game results

The defending AFC Champions started the season slow, but they have not lost since Week 8, and have seven straight victories. They have clinched a playoff spot, but have not locked up their division yet, and could still be seeded anywhere from first to sixth in AFC playoffs.

Steelers 23, Bengals 20 (0-1) Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 (0-2) Bengals 27, Jets 12 (1-2) Bengals 27, Dolphins 15 (2-2) Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (2-3) Bengals 30, Saints 26 (3-3) Bengals 35, Falcons 17 (4-3) Browns 32, Bengals 13 (4-4) Bengals 42, Panthers 21 (5-4) Bye week Bengals 37, Steelers 30 (6-4) Bengals 20, Titans 16 (7-4) Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (8-4) Bengals 23, Browns 10 (9-4) Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23 (10-4) Bengals 22, Patriots 18 (11-4) Bills at Bengals Ravens at Bengals

Bengals head coach: Zac Taylor

Taylor is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Bengals — his first NFL head coaching job. He was hired after spending two seasons on the offensive staff of the Los Angeles Rams. He also spent three seasons as the Miami Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach (and interim OC) from 2013 to 2015. He has a 27-36-1 (0.430 W-L%) record in the regular season and a 3-1 playoff record.

Bengals offensive coordinator: Brian Callahan

Taylor hired Callahan to be his offensive coordinator when he took over as the Bengals head coach. Prior to that, Callahan was the quarterbacks coach of the Oakland Raiders for one season, and the Detroit Lions for two seasons before that. He is the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan. His offense is ranked sixth in points per game, and seventh in yards per game.

Bengals defensive coordinator: Lou Anarumo

Anarumo is the elder statesman at the top level of the Bengals staff. He has been coaching at the college or pro level since 1989, when Taylor and Callahan weren’t even in grade school yet. Anarumo made the jump from college to the NFL in 2012, and had been working as a defensive backs coach until Taylor hired him to run the Bengals defense. His defense is ranked ninth in points per game allowed, and 13th in yards per game allowed.

Bengals offense starters

QB: Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow HB: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon WR: Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase WR: Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins WR: Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd TE: Hayden Hurst ^

Hayden Hurst ^ LT: Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams LG: Cordell Volson *

Cordell Volson * C: Ted Karras ^

Ted Karras ^ RG: Alex Cappa ^

Alex Cappa ^ RT: Hakeem Adeniji

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Bengals defense starters

LDE: Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard NT: D.J. Reader

D.J. Reader DT: B.J. Hill

B.J. Hill RDE: Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson LB: Logan Wilson

Logan Wilson LB: Germaine Pratt

Germaine Pratt NCB: Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton CB: Eli Apple

Eli Apple CB: Cam Taylor-Britt *

Cam Taylor-Britt * S: Vonn Bell

Vonn Bell S: Jessie Bates III

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie