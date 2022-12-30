Bills keep winning, but fan confidence takes a hit

The Buffalo Bills are winners of seven straight games, victorious in tight affairs amid roster and weather adversity. Theirs is the second-longest winning streak in the AFC, behind only the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills Mafia still confident, but less than you might expect

During the Bills’ current stretch of victories, they’ve righted a once-floundering divisional ship by winning three games in a row against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins. Buffalo has clinched its third consecutive AFC East crown, and the team remains in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

So what gives, Bills Mafia? Why the drop from 96% last week to 83% this week? It’s the season of small hearts growing three times their normal size, after all!

Does this boil down to quality of wins, or opponents? Is it concern over the way the Bills have “struggled” in the passing game — namely, the treacherous cold and wind at Soldier Field? I honestly don’t understand the dip, given that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has made a concerted effort to better-involve running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook. If anything, the Bills’ offense is more diversified lately, and putting out tape that teams must now digest and prepare for in the weeks ahead. Very important weeks.

I can understand those who are concerned about the defensive backfield situation. I’m not fully convinced that cornerback Tre’Davious White is completely back up to speed yet. He may not be his old self until next fall. And true, there have been more than enough plays by cornerback Dane Jackson that make one wonder why rookie corner Kaiir Elam isn’t seeing the field more often. Perhaps things improve on this front if rookie cornerback Christian Benford can return fully from his injury sustained last month.

If you’re not confident in the direction of the team and it has nothing to do with my thoughts above, weigh in below with your concerns.

Who should win the 2022 NFL MVP award?

Just last week, we asked Bills Mafia to weigh in with their thoughts on whether quarterback Josh Allen had inserted himself firmly back in the MVP race following a very productive win against the Dolphins. 68% said that was the case, but what has Allen’s recent performances meant for his chances to win the award?

On the national level, he still has a bit of catching up to do. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (31%) and Jalen Hurts (30%) are neck-and-neck, with Allen a distant third at 14%.

In truth, this is very likely Mahomes’ award to lose. Performing as he has this season after losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill speaks to his transcendent ability as an NFL quarterback. Hurts has vaulted up the quarterback ladder, leagues beyond what was once considered a purely developmental outlook for his chances as a starter. But while Hurts has put out tape many did not expect to see, at least see this soon, Mahomes continues to surpass the lofty goals he’s already established in the league.

It’s okay if Allen doesn’t win MVP this season. Hopefully he’s too busy to even attend the ceremony that happens mere days before the Super Bowl.

