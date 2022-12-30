After The Snap with Reid and Blake Ferguson

After The Snap is back for their third episode as part of the SB Nation family. This time, Reid and Blake end the year with a recap of last weekend’s games, including the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Green Bay Packers in South Beach.

Reid discusses what it feels like playing in cold weather, and whether he feels it plays a physical or mental factor on the game itself. He also shares his experience with his (and the rest of the Bills’ organization’s) troubles traveling back to Buffalo after the Week 16 game due to the blizzard in Buffalo.

Both Reid and Blake dive into some college talk with the most recent Texas A&M drama, and the new Cheez-It® NIL deal.

