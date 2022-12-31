Wingin’ It: Peanut Butter Caramel Dip with Apple Slices

Can you believe it? Season 5 of Wingin’ It. Where has the time gone? For any newcomers, here’s the premise: It’s hungry work being a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Every week of the regular season and postseason, Buffalo Rumblings brings you a recipe to try out with a “Buffalo” twist.

A NFL season can be like traversing a dangerous forest. In some cases, you might have to face dangerous creatures. Like Lions, and Bears, and Tigers (oh my). That’s not all. Once in a great while, the trees might get upset and throw apples at you, too. That’s not so bad, because you can take a few household ingredients (and one less common one) and whip up a delicious dipping sauce to go with their fast-flying fruit.

Have I really been waiting since the summer time to drop a Wizard of Oz themed recipe? Have you seen my username? Of course I have.

Let’s get to it — this week’s recipe to enjoy during the Bills’ clash with the Cincinnati Bengals!

Peanut Butter Caramel dipping sauce

Serves: 4-6

Active Time: 10 min

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3⁄ 4 cup whole milk

2 Tbsp sugar

1⁄ 4 tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

14 caramel squares

1 Tbsp smooth peanut butter

1 pinch salt

Sliced apples and dippin’ treats as desired

Add milk and sugar to a medium saucepan on MED heat; stir. Stir in vanilla once sugar dissolves; add butter (no need to stir yet). Add caramel squares; stir periodically until caramel has melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in peanut butter and salt. Allow mixture to reduce by about half, approximately 20 min, stirring periodically. (You can check the sauce using my foil test method. Place a drop on a piece of foil. Allow it to cool a minute, and you’ll have a good idea of the current thickness.)

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Grid View





There are only a couple pictures this week, as it’s a pretty simple recipe. The first one shows what I’d consider the right level of bubbling. Anything more than that, or if the bubbles start to build on themselves, means you should reduce the heat some.

The second picture is a way to double-check the sauce if you’re not 100% convinced the foil test showed you what you want. If the cooling sauce can form peaks like this, you’re likely done.