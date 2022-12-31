Devin Singletary, James Cook carrying Bills’ explosive run game

When it comes to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, commentary such as this is prevalent:

“Josh Allen is too big a part of this offense!”

“It’s all on Allen’s shoulders!”

“The overwhelming majority of the Bills’ offense is Allen!”

Whatever the wording, the above statements have been uttered many times since Allen’s breakout 2020 campaign. The precise percentage of offense that is acceptable for a superstar franchise quarterback to carry has been a hotly-debated topic amongst Bills Mafia, but what’s becoming clear is that running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary have been doing their part to quell any fears of Allen’s overuse that some may have had.

Getting explosive plays on offense and stopping explosive plays on defense is a big part of winning in today’s NFL. Defenses are too good for an offense to expect to methodically take the ball down the field with five-yard gains on every play with any consistency. As defenses align themselves against elite quarterbacks in two-high shells to prevent explosive plays in the passing game, the rushing attack must be able to find explosive success against lighter boxes.

For the season, 53.5% of James Cook’s rushing yardage has come on runs of 15 or more yards (per Pro Football Focus) — and lest we think he’s getting bottled up on all the small runs, he’s also averaging 5.8 yards per rush. Devin Singletary is averaging 4.6 yards per rush, the second-highest average of his career, and 31.6% of his yards have come on 15-plus-yard runs. 7% of Singletary’s runs have gained 15 or more yards, while an absolutely staggering 13.75% of Cook’s runs have crossed the 15-yard threshold. To help put these numbers in perspective, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, widely thought to be the best pure runner in football and the back with the most 15-plus-yard runs in the NFL, hits that threshold on 7.6% of his runs.

Cook and Singletary are delivering big plays in the running game, which is exactly what you need to keep defenses on their toes when they play against a top-tier NFL quarterback like Allen.

I'm Bruce Nolan with Buffalo Rumblings.