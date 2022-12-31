Bills not ruling anyone out for MNF in Cincinnati

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with media before the final practice of the week ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

McDermott said that nothing has changed since yesterday as far as the team’s injury report is concerned, and that they’re focused on preparing for Monday’s showdown.

“[We are] not ruling anybody out,” McDermott said. “We’ll see how Boogie and Jordan do today and go from there.”

All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer hasn’t practiced this week as he continues to take care of a knee injury suffered two weeks ago. It’s important to note that Poyer followed the same routine last week — two no-practices, and then limited in the final practice of the week — but was able to play while the Bills beat the Chicago Bears on Christmas Eve. After the final practice of the week, Poyer was listed as questionable for game day. Bills Mafia will be back to anxiously waiting for Monday’s game day inactives — something they have spent game day mornings doing more times than not this season.

As for defensive end Boogie Basham, he was a DNP all of last week and sat out the division-clinching win. This week, he had been limited in the team’s first two practices, but was a full participant in the final practice.

In addition, running back Taiwan Jones, who has been inactive all week with a hamstring injury was back out on the field. And... making the team’s healthy roster look even better for Monday night, tight end Dawson Knox, who injured his hip on the first offensive play of last week’s game on a very frozen Soldier Field in Chicago, was out of the red, non-contact jersey.

In the end, everyone except Poyer was a full participant in Saturday’s practice (excluding Stefon Diggs and Rodger Saffold, who were on their regular vet rest days) and head into Cincinnati with no game day designations.