SB Nation Reacts: Von Miller’s injury shouldn’t change Bills’ outlook

The Buffalo Bills finally checked the win column for the AFC East, soundly defeating the New England Patriots under the lights of Gillette Stadium and Thursday Night Football in Week 13. While the victory is great news, less ideal was the news that edge rusher Von Miller was placed on Injured Reserve. As such, Miller will miss at least four games — the first of which came against the Patriots.

There’s optimism he’ll return right after New Year’s Day. But timelines can change. We quickly found that out when notice from general manager Brandon Beane that Miller was going to be out much longer and on IR. This came soon after Miller had previously stated on the latest edtion of Voncast that he was aiming to return in Week 14.

Does Von Miller’s injury change the Bills Super Bowl aspirations?

Injury news and the disappointment of waiting for key players to return is nothing new to Bills Mafia. We’ve endured quite a bit of it this season, especially on defense. The good news is that defensive end Greg Rousseau has returned — and his play has blossomed under the guidance of Miler. Perhaps the rest of the defensive line will continue stepping up, as we’ve seen with Shaq Lawson’s renaissance season. Against the Patriots, Rousseau, Lawson, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa, got after quarterback Mac Jones, pressuring him on nearly 40% of dropbacks — and containing New England’s run game (60 rushing yards).

But do Bills fans think losing Miller changes the team’s plans and ability to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl?

In truth, no. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of fans said they think the Bills can win a Super Bowl without Von Miller. That’s perhaps a testament to the front office and coaching staff — both of which have well-positioned the team with depth and talent at all levels through the draft, free agency, and on the practice field. Of course it would be much better if Miller can return in time for the playoffs, where his elite talents are sure to cause havoc unlike any other Bills pass rusher. For now, he will have to remain focused on his health and perhaps continue coaching his teammates as only Von Miller does.

Bills fans feeling confident the team is still headed in the right direction

Bills Mafia are still largely on board with this year’s team, with 73% of respondents still voting their approval.

There’s still plenty of time to get more fans on board, with key divisional games the next two weeks and a difficult December slate.

Can the Bills leapfrog the Miami Dolphins?

They’re going to have to if they hope to win the AFC East. In truth, Buffalo must win the remainder of their divisional games if they want to be crowned AFC East Champions again. That’s a tall order, given the success in the division this season. But in this week’s poll, 67% of voters think the Bills will win once again win the East.

In their favor is location — they’ll face the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium during the final month of the regular season. While the Patriots may be reeling a bit, the Dolphins are still red hot and the Jets boast a fierce defense that already gave Buffalo all it could handle.

