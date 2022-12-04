Odell Beckham Jr. completes Bills visit, to decide on team mid-week

One of this season’s lingering stories should come to a close by the middle of this coming week — although it will only serve to open another chapter — as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly choose a winner of the “OBJ sweepstakes” by the middle of this week coming week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From @NFLGameDay: The Odell Beckham Jr sweepstakes are upon us, as he’s visited the #Giants and #Bills already, with the #Cowboys on tap. He plans to leave Dallas, then discuss his future with his family and make a decision by the middle of this week. pic.twitter.com/l1pRUURmav — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

Beckham visited the Bills this weekend. Buffalo’s offseason addition of Von Miller has made the Bills a place of interest for the wide receiver. Miller, who like Beckham spent only part of one season with the Los Angeles Rams in order to help them win their Super Bowl, has spent much of the season insisting that his former teammate would be joining him in the City of Good Neighbors.

He has also visited with the New York Giants, and will visit with the Dallas Cowboys starting Monday.

Beckham’s tour of suitors began with a visit to where he started his NFL career back in 2014: New Jersey. Giants head coach Brian Daboll refused to comment on Beckham’s visit, other than to say he was there and that they had a nice dinner, instead directing all comments toward the Giants upcoming game against Washington.

While games are being played around the NFL on Sunday, Beckham is taking a brief hiatus from his tour before he heads off to visit the final team on his list: Dallas. Rumors being what they are, the Cowboys are said to be the favorite to win the OBJ sweepstakes this year, as owner Jerry Jones is known to not let money be a hinderance in getting what he wants. There have even been statements that the Cowboys won’t let Beckham leave the building without a commitment.

But, that is the nature of rumors. The man himself is staying tight-lipped on what his plans are, and per Rapoport, he will take a few days to talk things over with his family before making a decision.

Rapoport also notes that Beckham hasn’t worked out for either the Giants or the Bills, making one wonder how ready his knee is to withstand the punishment of a game. No matter how sound his knee is, Beckham will have to learn an entire new offense and get himself into game condition in a hurry if he wants to get any reps at all in during the final weeks of the 2022 season.

Beckham, who tore the ACL in his left knee in last year’s Super Bowl, has been the subject of a lot of conversations, speculation, and plain ol’ gossip this season. Teams have been watching the 13-year veteran to see how he would handle his rehab from the injury that he suffered in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI.