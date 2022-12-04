Buffalo Bills re-claim No. 1 seed in AFC playoff picture

The Buffalo Bills are once again the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture after a crazy NFL Week 13 in which every major matchup went Buffalo’s way. In order:

The New York Jets dropped a 27-22 decision on the road to the Minnesota Vikings, to fall to 7-5 overall and two games behind the Bills in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins could not overcome key injuries in their 33-17 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers; Miami falls to 8-4 and a game behind Buffalo, who once again leads the AFC East.

The Cincinnati Bengals continued to be the thorn in the side of the Kansas City Chiefs, edging the Chiefs at home, 27-24, to send the Chiefs to 9-3 overall. By way of a head-to-head win over Kansas City in Week 6, the Bills are now ahead of them in the standings.

Not every game went Buffalo’s way, but with those three landing where the Bills wanted, they now control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. Their road will not be an easy one to traverse, but with five games remaining, everything is in front of the Bills — including home-field advantage in the postseason.

AFC Playoff Picture, Week 14 Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK 1 Buffalo Bills 9-3 1-2 6-2 124 W3 2 Kansas City Chiefs 9-3 3-0 5-3 80 L1 3 Baltimore Ravens 8-4 2-0 5-3 49 W1 4 Tennessee Titans 7-5 3-0 5-3 -21 L2 5 Cincinnati Bengals 8-4 1-3 5-3 57 W4 6 Miami Dolphins 8-4 2-1 6-2 10 L1 7 New York Jets 7-5 2-2 5-4 29 L1 8 New England Patriots 6-6 2-2 5-3 23 L2 9 Los Angeles Chargers 6-6 2-3 4-4 -37 L1