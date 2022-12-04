Bills vs. Jets opening odds: Buffalo favored by 9.5 points

What a weekend of football for Buffalo Bills fans. The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs all lost on Sunday, putting the Bills back in first place in both the AFC East and the AFC playoff picture. From this point forward, the Bills have control over their own destiny, and whether or not the road to the Super Bowl goes through Orchard Park.

For Week 14, the Bills look to start their revenge tour against AFC East opponents that bested them earlier in the season. The Jets come to town next weekend, and the Bills currently open that game as 9.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

When these two teams met in Week 9, the Bills were 11-point favorites at MetLife Stadium. The Jets won that contest, 20-17, as their run game and defense stopped the Bills from winning that game. I’d expect more of the same game plan when the Jets come to Orchard Park. They will be looking to get things on track after losing today to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills are getting healthier for this end-of-the-year run. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is back handling the bulk of the snaps on defense, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds continued his dominance after missing a couple games due to groin and heel injuries. Josh Allen’s elbow doesn’t look to be an issue anymore, as well.

If the first game taught us anything, this game will come down to defense and time of possession. Who will win? Do the Bills cover the spread? Let us know in the comments, and stay locked in with Buffalo Rumblings this week for all the news, rumors and commentary to get you prepared for this week’s game.