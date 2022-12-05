Can you believe it? Season 5 of Wingin’ It. Where has the time gone? For any newcomers, here’s the premise: It’s hungry work being a fan of the Buffalo Bills. Every week of the regular season and postseason, Buffalo Rumblings brings you a recipe to try out with a “Buffalo” twist.

While I’m a big fan of attending games live, when it comes to food, I confess I prefer the homegating scene. You have everything you need in one place, without the hassle of transporting. Can you make this week’s recipe tailgating? Sure, but it’s a heck of a lot easier in the kitchen.

As the Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets this week, we pay homage to both regions with my personal take on the Sloppy Joe. I felt the deviations on tradition were significant enough to warrant selfish self-naming though, so now you all have to deal with the pun “Sloppy Krows.”

From the New York scene, we bring in the deli traditions of rye bread and a healthier dose of mustard than called for in most recipes. To Buffalo it up, we use Weber’s Horseradish Mustard to add the horseradish element of a Beef on Weck, and top off our rye with (more) caraway seed and add coarse salt (aka “pretzel salt”).

Sloppy Krows

Serves: About 4

Active Time: 20 min

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 lb ground meat (beef is traditional, turkey is also excellent and more heart healthy)

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

1⁄ 2 bell pepper, finely chopped

1⁄ 2 small onion, finely chopped

1 cup ketchup

1⁄ 4 cup water

2 Tbsp tomato sauce (optional but recommended)

2 Tbsp Weber’s Horseradish Mustard

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp molasses

1⁄ 2 tsp onion powder

1⁄ 2 tsp garlic powder

1⁄ 4 tsp black pepper

Rye bread

Softened or spreadable butter

Caraway seeds

Coarse salt



We recommend serving and/or topping this with: Cheesy Bacon-Maple Fries

Brown meat in a large sauté pan on MED, about 5-7 min. Increase heat to HIGH to sear meat, about 1-2 min. Reduce heat to MED/HIGH; stir in unsalted butter, bell pepper, and onion. Cook, stirring, 2-3 min. Stir in ketchup, water, tomato sauce, horseradish mustard, Worcestershire sauce, molasses, onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. Bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to LOW; stir and allow flavors to combine for at least 30 min.* Prepare bread while contents in pan cook: Preheat a large fry pan on MED/HIGH. Butter both sides of each rye bread slice. Add slices to pan; sear 1-2 min per side (as you would with grilled cheese). Remove seared bread from pan; immediately sprinkle caraway seeds and coarse salt on one side of each slice. Assemble sandwiches when mixture in pan has reached desired consistency; serve with or top sandwiches with Cheesy Bacon-Maple Fries.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Grid View





