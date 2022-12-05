The Buffalo Bills knew they needed some help to reclaim the top spot in the AFC heading into Week 13. The Bills did their part on Thursday Night Football with a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots, and after a near-perfect Sunday of football results-wise, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses how Buffalo managed to take back the No. 1 seed in the conference entering Week 14.

AFC playoff picture: Bills are No. 1 again

Despite not playing on Sunday, the Bills enjoyed a fantastic day of football. Virtually everything went Buffalo’s way in Week 13, including losses by the Kansas City Chiefs (to the Cincinnati Bengals) and the Miami Dolphins (to the San Francisco 49ers). The result? The Bills are back atop the AFC standings heading into Week 14.

Recapping OBJ’s free agent visit to Buffalo

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes is reportedly coming to an end, with the free-agent wide receiver rumored to be announcing which team he is signing with by the middle of the week. The Bills are one of three teams in the running, along with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Even more Bills news and notes

Reviewing the tape from Buffalo’s win over New England to learn how Josh Allen successfully took the short, quick completions and how that helped the Bills dominate time of possession while playing mistake-free football. Plus, position grades from the win, hear why broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were impressed with head coach Sean McDermott, hear why guard Rodger Saffold wants to stay with the Bills once the year ends, and more!

