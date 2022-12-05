Bucs vs. Saints: ‘Monday Night Football’ game pick and open thread

Divisional Football when Tom Brady is involved is always a fun time. Tonight we have the New Orleans Saints (4-8) taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) for an NFC South matchup that should be better than the two teams’ records would lead you to believe. The Buccaneers currently lead their division—one that’s mediocre at best.

Tom Brady doesn’t look like the greatest of all time this season when cosidering the team’s record, but he still has the Bucs on pace to win the division and make the playoffs. With that being said, the passing attack ranks tops five in passing yards. Brady is amongst the league leaders in most passing statistics and Tampa Bay’s passing attack ranks among the top five in passing yards. However, the Bucs struggle to run the ball and without that complement, Brady has struggled at times to snag a victory. Defensively, the concern is inconsistency. They’ve allowed opposing teams to top 150 yards on the ground four separate times. On the other hand, they’ve held the opposing rushing attacks under 75 yards four times as well.

The Saints came into the season with a roster that looked like it could compete with the best. The reality is that injuries have derailed their season and kept New Orleans at the bottom of the NFC South. Running back Alvin Kamara hasn’t been the force that was expected this season and while quarterback Andy Dalton has been solid, he hasn’t played well enough to win games. Defensively, they give up just over 23 points per game, which isn’t a formula for success.

I don’t see a difference in tonight’s outcome. Better offense and good defense wins most times in today’s NFL. The Buccaneers have the advantage with both in this matchup. I’m taking the Bucs to win and cover the spread.