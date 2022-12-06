Ever since the Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills by a score of 21-19 in sweltering South Beach, FL back in Week 3, the anticipation has been building for the rematch in Orchard Park, NY.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that the second Bills-Dolphins showdown has been flexed to the primetime slot on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the two teams squaring off under the Highmark Stadium lights at 8:15 p.m. EST.
Bills rematch with Dolphins set for prime time
What’s better than a revenge game for the Bills vs. their rivals, the Dolphins? Playing the Dolphins in primetime, with the AFC East division title potentially on the line. On Monday, the NFL announced it was flexing Round 2 of Buffalo vs. Miami to the primetime Saturday night slot on Dec. 17.
- Bills’ Week 15 game against Dolphins moved to Saturday night, Dec. 17 - Buffalo News
- Bills get another prime time slot as game vs. Dolphins moved - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL Week 15 schedule changes: Dolphins-Bills, Commanders-Giants headed to prime time - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL flexes Bills-Dolphins matchup to Dec. 17 at 8:15 p.m. - WGR 550
- Date and kickoff time announced for Bills-Dolphins Week 15 matchup in Buffalo - BuffaloBills.com
Latest NFL power rankings
After earning their third road win in the last 12 days, where do the Bills find themselves in the weekly NFL power rankings?
- NFL Week 14 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, best team stats - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings: Eagles back on top as Chiefs, Dolphins stumble - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals - The Ringer
- NFL Power Rankings: Playoff Picture Rounding Into Form After Week 13 - Sports Illustrated
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury - NFL.com
- Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Regain Top Spot, 49ers Skyrocket, and the Lions Roar - Pro Football Network
- NFL Power Rankings: Can 49ers win a Super Bowl without their top 2 QBs? It’s possible - Yahoo! Sports
Bills back in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s top seed
Nearly everything broke Buffalo’s way on Sunday, and as a result, the Bills are back atop the AFC standings heading into their Week 14 home date with the New York Jets. Plus, hear from defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on what impressed them from Buffalo’s 24-10 win over the New England Patriots.
- Bills control their destiny to No. 1 seed in playoffs: Here’s the path - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills back in driver’s seat in AFC following win over Patriots, help on Sunday (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Assessing the performance of Xavier Rhodes & Tre’Davious White, Allen’s big play and Buffalo’s RB tandem - BuffaloBills.com
