Ever since the Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills by a score of 21-19 in sweltering South Beach, FL back in Week 3, the anticipation has been building for the rematch in Orchard Park, NY.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that the second Bills-Dolphins showdown has been flexed to the primetime slot on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the two teams squaring off under the Highmark Stadium lights at 8:15 p.m. EST.

Bills rematch with Dolphins set for prime time

What’s better than a revenge game for the Bills vs. their rivals, the Dolphins? Playing the Dolphins in primetime, with the AFC East division title potentially on the line. On Monday, the NFL announced it was flexing Round 2 of Buffalo vs. Miami to the primetime Saturday night slot on Dec. 17.

Latest NFL power rankings

After earning their third road win in the last 12 days, where do the Bills find themselves in the weekly NFL power rankings?

Bills back in the driver’s seat for the AFC’s top seed

Nearly everything broke Buffalo’s way on Sunday, and as a result, the Bills are back atop the AFC standings heading into their Week 14 home date with the New York Jets. Plus, hear from defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on what impressed them from Buffalo’s 24-10 win over the New England Patriots.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings