The revenge tour is starting for the Buffalo Bills. So far this season, the Bills are 1-2 in the AFC East, with losses coming to both the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

The Jets come to Orchard Park this weekend to try and sweep the Bills for the season series. New York will be led by quarterback Mike White instead of Zach Wilson, who was benched in favor of White after failing take accountability for his performance against the New England Patriots in a 10-3 loss. But the Jets were able to beat the Bills this season with a good defense and a strong run game. They controlled the clock in the fourth quarter, and made it difficult for quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills to put together a game-winning drive.

The Bills are getting healthy overall at the right time. Although they are without edge rusher Von Miller for another three weeks, they have cornerback Tre’Davious White back full time, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has reinforced the run defense.

Buffalo will be looking for a better outcome than the last time these two teams met. Tonight’s guest is Paul Andrew Esden Jr, host of The Jets Zone and Jets Digital Reporter for Heavy On Sports.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!