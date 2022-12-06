Bills vs. Jets Week 14 coverage: News, previews, updates, and more

The Bills look to win their fourth straight game, split the season series with the Jets, and stay on track for the division title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs

It has been a wild five weeks for the Buffalo Bills since their 20-17 road loss to the New York Jets in Week 9.

Following their gut-wrenching, 33-30 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, their second straight loss at the time, the Bills had fallen to 6-3 overall, into third place in the AFC East, and down to the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Injuries had decimated Buffalo’s roster and erased their early-season dominance, and with quarterback Josh Allen playing through a sprained elbow, confidence was plummeting.

The three weeks since then have been a whirlwind. A scheduled home game against the Cleveland Browns was re-located to Detroit following a massive snowstorm in Buffalo, but the Bills were able to beat the Browns, 31-23, at Ford Field despite only having one practice that week. Practice time was an issue (thanks to illness spreading through the locker room) in the lead-up to their next two games, both road Thursday affairs — on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, and last week against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football — but the Bills still managed to win both of those contests, 28-25 in Detroit and 24-10 in New England, and are now 9-3 and on a three-game winning streak.

And, thanks to some help from those same Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, the Bills are once again in first place in the AFC East and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The Bills enter their Week 14 rematch with the Jets in a much better spot than they left MetLife Stadium five weeks ago. They have five games remaining on their schedule to clinch their third straight division title, as well as take their best shot at securing home-field advantage in the postseason. The Jets have plenty at stake, as well — their dwindling division title hopes and, to a lesser extent, their chances of making the postseason — are contingent on stretch-run success, as well.

Buffalo opened Week 9 as 13-point road favorites; that went poorly for them. They are nine-point favorites at home this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook. With only two home games left on their schedule, the Bills will do everything they can to protect their home-field advantage, even their intra-divisional record, and keep themselves on top of the standings in the division and the conference.

All of our coverage leading up to this weekend’s pivotal Bills-Jets clash is below.