Dion Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills starting left tackle, has prided himself on giving back to the Western New York community during his time with the Bills, from providing mentorship and advocacy to vulnerable populations to raising money to benefit the victims of May’s racially-motivated mass shooting incident.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the first time in his NFL career, Dawkins’ charitable efforts made him Buffalo’s honoree for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Dion Dawkins a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Buffalo’s left tackle was selected as one of 32 finalists for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award based on his philanthropy and community service efforts. Dawkins’ foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, has provided mentorship and advocacy to vulnerable populations for years, and this year, Dawkins has raised money for the families of the 10 victims killed in May in the racist mass shooting at the Topps on Buffalo’s East Side.

Bills-Jets rematch preparations begin

The Bills continue their important three-game swing against AFC East foes on Sunday, when the New York Jets come to Highmark Stadium. Buffalo fell 20-17 to the Jets in Week 9. Plus, with 12 games in the books, we hand out position grades for the Bills.

Even more Bills news and notes

The Bills cut wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, but want to bring him back as a member of the team’s practice squad. Plus, find out what All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer did to surprise one of his biggest fans, learn why the Bills are one of the NFL’s most analytically advanced teams, and more!

