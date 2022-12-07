How confident are Buffalo Bills fans entering Week 14 against the Jets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and we want to know how you’re feeling, Bills Mafia! Every week of the season, we’ll ask fans if they’re confident the team is headed in the right direction—and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

The Bills are 9-3, having just defeated the New England Patriots in Week 13 to claim their first divisional victory of the season. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey utilized a truly balanced attack against the Patriots’ defense, with a multifaceted run game that kept the chains and the clock moving — and New England’s offense parked on the sideline. The defense smothered the life out of New England’s offense most of the night, which allowed them to remain fresh and off the field for large chunks of the game clock.

Buffalo welcomes the New York Jets to Highmark Stadium this weekend, hoping to exact a bit of revenge for the loss they suffered in MetLife Stadium five weeks prior. While the Bills will continue their AFC East tour without edge rusher Von Miller and potentially left tackle Dion Dawkins, the team is otherwise relatively healthy and should present a different sort of defensive challenge than the Jets saw in Week 10. Those Jets will also look a bit different, with quarterback Mike White taking over for Zach Wilson — who’s been demoted to third string.

We asked you last week if losing Miller changed the Bills’ ceiling, and most of you said it should not. Does that mean Bills Mafia is largely content with the current roster, and the direction of the play-calling and coaching decisions made during the week and on game days?

Tell us by voting below: How confident are you in the direction of the Bills?