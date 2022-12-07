One down, two to go!

The Buffalo Bills took down the New England Patriots, and are now preparing for the rest of the division — and to try to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the division and conference — starting with the New York Jets on Sunday, in their first true home game since November 13.

Join the Voice and the King to get you ready for it all! While the Bills look to rebound after their Week 9 loss to the Jets, you can’t help but look ahead to the rest of the season. Every game from here out is a must-win, as the Kansas City Chiefs’ remaining schedule is somewhat easy, and the Cincinnati Bengals are putting it all together. Questions remain, and some guys still need to get healthy, but if the Bills can keep putting it together and continue to impress with the run game, good things should be in store on Sunday and beyond.

While we've embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube.

