The Buffalo Bills signed talented pass rusher Von Miller this offseason, hoping Miller’s penchant for getting after the quarterback would help lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl title.
Instead, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, for the second straight season, the Bills will have lost a key member of their defense to a season-ending ACL injury, as Miller will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
Von Miller ACL injury ends his 2022 season
Miller had exploratory surgery on his knee, which he injured in the first half of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. An ACL tear was revealed, and while the ACL has been repaired, Miller now will miss the rest of this season, dealing a blow to Buffalo’s defense.
Should the Bills deploy RB James Cook more?
Rookie running back James Cook enjoyed the best game of his brief NFL career in leading the Bills to a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots. On the heels of his first career game with 100-plus yards from scrimmage, should the Bills dial up their usage of Cook on offense, and how giving Cook a larger role on offense could take some of the pressure off of quarterback Josh Allen.
Even more Bills news and notes
On Wednesday, the news broke that no criminal charges will be filed against former Bills punter Matt Araiza in the alleged gang rape case. Plus, assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is honored with induction into the 2023 Black College Fotball Hall of Fame.
