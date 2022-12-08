Bills-Jets will be shown in small sections of the US

Week 14 of the NFL season features a major AFC East showdown, with the Buffalo Bills facing the New York Jets for the second time this year. In the first matchup, the Bills let a 14-3 lead slip away, as the Jets’ defense allowed zero touchdowns in the second half. New York won that game with a final score of 20-17.

The game will take place in Orchard Park, NY on Sunday, December 11 at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. The network’s No. 1 broadcast team, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, will be on the call. Most of New England and some western states will be able to see the game.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills matchup, with Nantz and Romo on the call. Areas in green will see the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers; yellow areas will be getting the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game; orange areas will receive the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans matchup; and the late game is shown in blue, and represents the Kansas City Chiefs at the Denver Broncos.

While the Bills are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, it was announced on Wednesday that star edge rusher Von Miller will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Still, Buffalo was able to dominate on defense the week before against the New England Patriots, and hopes remain high for the team.

The Jets, on the other hand, are coming off of a tough 27-22 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Instead of Zach Wilson, however, New York will be starting Mike White at quarterback for the third week in a row. Bills fans are hoping that White plays like he did the last time he faced Buffalo — a 45-17 drubbing in which he threw four interceptions.