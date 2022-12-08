Von Miller lands on season-ending IR

On Wednesday, news broke that Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller had an “exploratory” knee scope. During the scope, the surgeon deemed the ACL torn, and that it would not be structurally sound without surgical intervention. The ACL has now been repaired, but Miller will be out for the rest of the season. What will the Bills need to do now without Miller?

Bills come home… finally

The Bills (9-3) head back to Orchard Park for the first time in what seems like an eternity to take on the New York Jets (7-5). The last time the Bills faced the Jets in the Meadowlands on November 6, the Jets pulled off the victory despite being double-digit underdogs, winning 20-17 with a late field goal in the fourth quarter. The defense surrendered 174 yards on the ground without the likes of linebacker Matt Milano, who was inactive for the game, and defensive end Greg Rousseau, who left in the first quarter.

Tune in as we discuss the keys to a Bills victory both offensively and defensively. What do you think the Bills need to do this week to walk away with their second divisional win? Make sure to comment below, or watch us live and get involved!

Bowl season is upon us

The College Football Playoff Committee announced its final selections for the four-team playoffs: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU, and No. 4 Ohio State.

How do you feel about Alabama being left out? Was TCU kept at No. 3 despite their loss in the Big 12 Conference Championship, so that Ohio State and Michigan don’t face off in the first round? Or was selection committee correct in not penalizing TCU for having a championship game when Ohio State did not?

Syracuse gets Pinstripe Bowl

A much-needed opportunity for Syracuse. The Orange (7-5, 4-4 in the ACC) head to New York City to take on the University of Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten). This season was a tale of two halves for the Orange — starting the season with a booming 6-0, record and ending it on a 1-5 downward spiral. Head coach Dino Babers has his work cut out for him.

Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse vs. Minnesota

December 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EST (ESPN)

New York, NY

Buffalo gets Camellia Bowl

University of Buffalo (now 6-6) beat Akron (now 2-10) by one point this past Friday to become bowl eligible.

Camellia Bowl

Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern

December 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Montgomery, AL

Head coaching carousel

Many notable changes are already happening across college football, with several head coaches on the move. Not one of them garnered more attention than Deion Sanders taking the head coaching position at the University of Colorado.

Other notable changes:

Auburn hired former Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze

Wisconsin hired former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell

Nebraska hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule

Tulsa hired former Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson

UNLV hired former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom

Cincinnati hired former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield

Annual Army vs. Navy game

The annual Army vs. Navy game is this weekend. This rivalry game closes out the regular college football season. The Midshipmen won last year, but this classic has gone back and forth the last four years.

