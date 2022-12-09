‘After The Snap’ Joins Buffalo Rumblings and The Phinsider!

Current Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and his brother, current Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson, are the two newest members to join the Buffalo Rumblings network for SB Nation! Buffalo Rumblings welcomes Blake and Reid to both the vidcast and podcast platforms with the relaunch of their show, After the Snap!

After the Snap will continue to highlight players from across the league as they provide their unique perspective on the game of football. The Ferguson brothers enjoy telling stories from both inside the locker room and from out on the field. Their weekly discussions will leave you informed and entertained. Tune in weekly and share in their love of football…and maybe uncover some of that sibling rivalry.

“We are very excited to welcome Reid and Blake to Buffalo Rumblings. Adding two current players to our network, one that already includes contributions from the likes of former players John Fina (Off Tackle with John Fina) and Jerry Ostroski (Three Man Rush), provides additional authenticity to our brand. As we grow the Buffalo Rumblings community, I want to continue to add more must-see and must-hear quality content like After the Snap. The show and the Ferguson brothers have our full support.” - JSpenceTheKing,

After the Snap will air Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST on all Buffalo Rumblings and The Phinsider social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Watch them live from Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube, or listen via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, or megaphone.

Follow Reid Ferguson @SnapFlow69

Follow Blake Ferguson @blakeferguson44

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.