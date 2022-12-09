Five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills lost at the New York Jets in Week 9, dropping a frustrating 20-17 decision that momentarily left them in third place in the AFC East. What a difference a month makes. The Bills have since moved to 9-3, and they sit atop the entire AFC by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets, meanwhile, have dropped from 6-3 after beating the Bills to 7-5 after struggling for much of the last three weeks.

While the Bills will once again enter a game against their division rivals as a heavy favorite, the team has to be aware of how much this game means to both squads. The Jets could solidify their playoff hopes with a win, and they’d keep hopes of winning the AFC East alive, as well. Buffalo, on the other hand, needs to keep winning to remain in control of their playoff destiny.

Which players will we be watching this week as Buffalo tries to ensure that the playoffs run through Orchard Park, NY this season? I’m glad you asked. Here’s our list of the five Bills we’re watching in their second matchup with the Jets.

QB Josh Allen

It was a rough day throwing the ball for Allen when these teams played last, as he completed just 18-of-34 passes for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two awful interceptions. The coverages played tricks on him, his offensive line didn’t protect well, and he just didn’t throw the ball the way he’s capable. Allen did run nine times for 86 yards and two touchdowns on the day, but he left far too many plays on the field as a passer. To add injury to the insult, Allen injured his right elbow on Buffalo’s final drive. He’s managed the injury well, especially of late, and he had an efficient game last week against the New England Patriots. Allen is too good to repeat his horrendous performance from the last time these two played, but I don’t expect a cakewalk. The Jets’ defense is legit, so he’ll have to be on his game.

RB Devin Singletary

After last week, it seems like the obvious choice in the offensive backfield would be James Cook and not Singletary, as the rookie set career-highs in touches (20) and snaps (32) in the game. However, that was the first time Cook has logged at least 30% of the offensive snaps, and Singletary still had a solid night (13 carries, 51 yards, one touchdown). Was Cook’s usage last week a harbinger of things to come, or was it a result of him having the “hot hand” in that game? I still think Singletary starts, and I still think he leads the way in snaps this week. Will Cook play a big role? Absolutely. However, Singletary is the guy who needs to set the tone in the early going. If Buffalo can establish a little rhythm in the running game, it will go a long way towards helping the offense perform better than they did the last time these two teams met. I’m watching Singletary not only for his ability this week, but for his usage, too.

WR Stefon Diggs

With Sauce Gardner covering him last time, Diggs still managed to catch five passes for 93 yards, including a big-time 42-yard catch on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Allen targeted him a team-high ten times even with the stud rookie corner on Diggs. In a huge divisional matchup, Diggs isn’t going to fade into the shadows, as Allen will certainly look for his top man throughout the afternoon. Diggs is currently third in the NFL in targets (128), second in receptions (91), third in receiving yards (1,202), and third in receiving touchdowns (10). Buffalo’s team record for receiving touchdowns is 11, set by Bill Brooks during the 1995 season. Barring something crazy, Diggs will break that record this year. He might even do it this weekend.

DT Tim Settle

With Jordan Phillips looking unlikely to play this week, the other defensive tackles will need to step up. Ed Oliver has been amazing of late, and DaQuan Jones has been solid as the one-tech. Settle has been a little quiet this year, notching just 13 tackles, two quarterback hits, three tackles for a loss, and one sack on the year. It’s hard to judge defensive tackles based on their stats, given that their job is to hold off blockers to ensure that others make plays, but Settle hasn’t played much of late, either. Over the last month, he’s played between 24% and 34% of the team’s defensive snaps. Without Phillips, that snap share is set to jump a bit, and if he can occupy blockers as well as Jones has when he sees snaps, then it will be a good thing for the Bills.

LB A.J. Klein

I don’t think Matt Milano is going to play—again—against the Jets. I hope I’m wrong, but without having practiced on either Wednesday or Thursday, I’d consider him a long shot. The last time these teams played, the Bills started rookie Terrel Bernard, who managed seven tackles and one completion allowed in coverage on the day. Will the Bills go with Bernard again? Will they go with the versatile veteran they re-acquired via waiver claim? Will all of these questions go for naught when Milano is listed as questionable and he plays in the game? Only time will tell, but after the Jets gashed Buffalo on the ground to the tune of 34 carries for 174 yards last time, the linebacker next to Tremaine Edmunds is going to be a main focal point. If Milano can’t go, I think it will be Klein, and I think that veteran savvy he brings will make a huge difference this week.