On this episode of “Food for Thought” Nate and Bruce discuss foods best served cold, including some you may not expect. With the Buffalo Bills’ divisional game against the New York Jets looming, revenge is on the mind, as the team from Jersey comes into Orchard Park, NY with the same ferocious defense, but a new starting quarterback in Mike White.

How do Nate and Bruce feel about the Bills potentially bringing in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Do the reports of his game readiness and contract demands give them concern, or are they rolling the dice like one does late at night at Jack in the Box?

Plus, join the guys for the Food for Thought drinking game—where everything from a cat appearance to a restaurant name drop will have the YouTube comments section typing “DRIIIIIIIINK!”

Who are the winners and losers of the NFL week so far? This NFL week may be young, but with the playoffs quickly approaching, every little step means more and every step in the wrong direction is more heavily scrutinized. Do the Bills have a member of their team show up as a winner for helping propel them to another division title, or do they have someone show up in the “loser” column for giving the remaining AFC East teams hope for their own future? If there’s a culinary metaphor to be made, they’ll be the ones to make it on Buffalo Rumblings live at 9:00 p.m. EST on Friday evenings!

While we've embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube.

