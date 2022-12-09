It feels like weeks ago that the Buffalo Bills last played — this being their Week 13 game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA. Thursday Night Football will do that to a person. The pseudo-bye has been a good thing for the Bills, though news was anything but good when it came to the health of edge rusher Von Miller. With Miller out for the season due to a torn ACL, Buffalo must soldier on without missing a beat if it hopes to win the AFC East and end up atop the entire conference come playoff time and beyond.

When we asked Bills Mafia if they felt playing in and winning a Super Bowl hinged on the health of Miller, nearly three-quarters of voters said no. That was before anyone know he was out for the entire season. The Bills’ win against the Patriots last Thursday also came before news of Miller’s seasoning-ending injury.

So for this week’s poll Bills fans were riding high, enjoying Buffalo’s victory in Gilette Stadium. Bills Mafia is a confident bunch right now, with 91% of voters approving of the team’s direction.

At 91%, it markst the highest approval rating since the lead up to the Bills’ Week 9 clash with the New York Jets. Immediately following that loss, things dipped to unprecedented approval levels for 2022.

Let’s hope that the rematch in Orchard Park, NY finds favor with Buffalo, and that the team can continue its ascent up the mountain. Otherwise, it’s very like we see a new low in approval.

