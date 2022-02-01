Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Leslie Frazier approval poll, 2021-2022 edition

For the vast majority of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ defense was a weekly highlight reel. Leading the league in several stats, they pulled off two shutouts and embarrassed several first-year QBs. But then they pulled the rug out from under their own successes in a 42-36 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Leslie Frazier has now been the defensive coordinator (and play-caller and assistant head coach) for the Bills for five seasons, working with head coach Sean McDermott from the beginning. His personnel have been remarkably consistent in that stretch, with the defensive line the only place to see significant changes year-to-year. So how do you feel about him after his 2021 season, Bills fans? Check the stats below, then vote!

First in points allowed with 289, a rate of 17 points per game

First in yards allowed with 4,644. Bills opponents averaged 273 yards per game

Third in turnovers created, with 30

11th in sacks, with 42

First in pressure percent, with 30.8% of drop backs resulting in a QB pressure

Opposing quarterbacks completed 56% of passes for 5.24 yards per attempt, throwing 12 TDs and 19 INTs

13th in rushing yards allowed. Opposing runners had 1,866 yards and 19 TDs, running for 4.2 yards per carry

The Bills shut out two opponents in 2021, the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans

The team avoided most major injuries, but weathered a season-ending torn ACL by Tre’Davious White in the 11th game of the season

Although no players made the Pro Bowl, Jordan Poyer was named a first-team All-Pro, and Micah Hyde a second-team All-Pro

Levi Wallace stepped up as the top CB in the second half of the season, and had a career-best 72.6 passer rating allowed when targeted

Dane Jackson also responded well when elevated as a starter, and allowed a 70.6 passer rating when targeted

The team had underwhelming results from their young edge rushers, with Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa combining for eight sacks

Young defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips both stepped up down the stretch, with 11.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks in December and January

Buffalo’s playoff performances were good and bad; they smothered the New England Patriots in a 47-17 win, but allowed 42 points (including an infamous 13-second drive that cost them the win) in an overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Poll Do you approve of the job Leslie Frazier has done as defensive coordinator? Yes

No vote view results 53% Yes (137 votes)

46% No (117 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

