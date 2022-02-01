Buffalo Bills Links, 2/1: Bills continue to lose coaches

Another day and another member of head coach Sean McDermott’s coaching staff who left Buffalo for another NFL team.

Former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen has certainly turned to his past to fill out his coaching staff, first plucking offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the Giants’ next head coach, and then prying offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to take on the same role for the Giants.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how Johnson’s departure creates another giant hole for McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to fill.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills lose O-line coach Bobby Johnson to New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills continue to have other teams raid their staff this offseason. More specifically, former assistant general manager Joe Schoen continues to turn to the Bills to fill his staff openings with the New York Giants. The latest to depart Western New York for the Giants? Bobby Johnson, Buffalo’s offensive line coach for the past three seasons.

Bills searching for Brian Daboll’s replacement

The Bills have wasted little time bringing in replacements to take over as offensive coordinator now that Brian Daboll is the head coach of the Giants. We examine two potential successors — Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin — and discuss why the Bills are better positioned to replace Dabll this offseason compared to last year.

Josh Allen and the passing game excelled in 2021

We examine the stellar performance of Josh Allen in 2021, who guided a prolific and outstanding passing game.

Odds and ends

We do our best to answer what happened to the Bills during those fateful final 13 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, and analyze what is next for backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is about to become an unrestricted free agent. We also relive Buffalo’s best plays from this year, offer up some prospects to watch at this week’s Senior Bowl, find out why Peyton Manning gave the Bills a shoutout on “Saturday Night Live,” and more!