Buffalo Bills Links, 2/1: Bills continue to lose coaches

Another day and another member of head coach Sean McDermott’s coaching staff who left Buffalo for another NFL team.
Former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen has certainly turned to his past to fill out his coaching staff, first plucking offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the Giants’ next head coach, and then prying offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to take on the same role for the Giants.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how Johnson’s departure creates another giant hole for McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane to fill.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills lose O-line coach Bobby Johnson to New York Giants
The Buffalo Bills continue to have other teams raid their staff this offseason. More specifically, former assistant general manager Joe Schoen continues to turn to the Bills to fill his staff openings with the New York Giants. The latest to depart Western New York for the Giants? Bobby Johnson, Buffalo’s offensive line coach for the past three seasons.
- Buffalo Bills OL coach Bobby Johnson leaving for Giants - newyorkupstate.com
- Report: Giants hire Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson - WGR 550
- Brian Daboll meets the New York media; Bobby Johnson reportedly set to depart Bills for Giants | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bills searching for Brian Daboll’s replacement
The Bills have wasted little time bringing in replacements to take over as offensive coordinator now that Brian Daboll is the head coach of the Giants. We examine two potential successors — Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin — and discuss why the Bills are better positioned to replace Dabll this offseason compared to last year.
- Reports: Bills to interview two for offensive coordinator - WGR 550
- Who replaces Brian Daboll will be vital decision in Sean McDermott’s Bills tenure - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Simon: Bills in market for offensive play caller - WGR 550
Josh Allen and the passing game excelled in 2021
We examine the stellar performance of Josh Allen in 2021, who guided a prolific and outstanding passing game.
- Buffalo Bills 2021 offense report card: Passing game was outstanding - Democrat & Chronicle
- How Josh Allen reached the pinnacle of NFL quarterbacking in 2021 - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We do our best to answer what happened to the Bills during those fateful final 13 seconds against the Kansas City Chiefs, and analyze what is next for backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is about to become an unrestricted free agent. We also relive Buffalo’s best plays from this year, offer up some prospects to watch at this week’s Senior Bowl, find out why Peyton Manning gave the Bills a shoutout on “Saturday Night Live,” and more!
- Bills Mailbag: Trying to explain the inexplicable – what happened in those ‘13 seconds’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Sean Payton rips Bills’ late defense vs. Chiefs: ‘Everything Buffalo did defensively is flawed’ - newyorkupstate.com
- What’s next for QB Mitchell Trubisky? His year as Bills backup will help him decide | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Top 10 Bills plays from the 2021 season - BuffaloBills.com
- Senior Bowl week: Some prospects for Bills fans to watch | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Peyton Manning yells ‘Go Bills’ during ‘Saturday Night Live’ segment | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Why Peyton Manning yelled ‘Go Bills!’ on Saturday Night Live - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Josh Allen had perfect response to Bengals-Chiefs overtime coin toss - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills QB Josh Allen sums up his feelings – and probably yours – in one word | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Ex-Syracuse, Buffalo Bills coach Doug Marrone headed back to NFL (report) - newyorkupstate.com
