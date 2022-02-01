BBR: Levi Wallace could be in for a big payday in free agency

While I have been spending a lot of time thinking about free agency for the Buffalo Bills, I have been slacking a bit when it comes to doing any sort of analysis on the topic. Consider it a bit of a hangover from the Divisional Round loss, as I began to take a closer look at the situation in Buffalo.

One of the more intriguing free agents to monitor is cornerback Levi Wallace. As I share in this podcast, I was expecting Wallace to command $5-$6 million per year as a starting defensive back in Buffalo. That was until I listened to the recent interview on Howard and Jeremy as they spoke with Mike Ginnitti, founder of Spotrac.com.

As discussed in the interview, Ginnitti values Wallace at $9.6 million per season, which is obviously much higher than what I had in mind. As I look at Ginnitti’s analysis, it certainly makes sense that Wallace would command this type of contract. Whether or not the Bills offer him something in that range remains to be seen, and is certainly worth monitoring.

I share my thoughts in the episode below, and will be curious to get your thoughts as well.

