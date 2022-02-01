Buffalo Bills have named Ken Dorsey their new offensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills have named Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator. The position became available when Brian Daboll was named head coach of the New York Giants. While there were rumors Dorsey would join him and call plays for the Giants, he’s now locked in as the play-caller for Josh Allen and the Bills.

According to Vic Carucci, Dorsey was pursued by at least six NFL teams about being offensive coordinator.

Dorsey has been groomed for this position since coming to Buffalo in 2019. This past offseason he was given the title of passing game coordinator in addition to his role as quarterbacks coach, but Dorsey has never called plays. He has a great relationship with QB Josh Allen and that may have been the best thing going for him. Allen basically said at his end-of-year press conference that Dorsey was his top choice. Dorsey had been rumored to be heading to his alma mater at the University of Miami as offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes, but they’ve moved on in their search.

The Bills interviewed two outside candidates for the position, as required by NFL rules. Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin and Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett are both highly regarded position coaches around the NFL but have not called plays in the NFL.

Dorsey’s first major goal will be replacing himself as quarterbacks coach and hiring an offensive line coach to replace Bobby Johnson, who headed to New Jersey with Daboll.

