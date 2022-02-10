Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Who’s Your Dream QB2 in 2022?

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon and Brando discuss the current options for the Buffalo Bills at backup quarterback. With Jake Fromm and Davis Webb now in New York as well as the probable departure of Mitch Trubisky, the QB room has become like every 80’s rock band with only one original member. There are certainly some good options who will be on the available market; names like Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota are often brought up as possible options. Some former fan-favorites are also in the conversation, with Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick both available this offseason. A large factor in the equation will likely be the price tag, and the value of Trubisky’s 2021 contract will be hard to beat.

