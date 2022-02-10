The Bruce Exclusive: Leveling Up w/ special guest Mrs. Nolan

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive”, Bruce is joined by Mrs. Nolan to take listener emails and discuss leveling up. What did the listeners learn this season and how did Mrs. Nolan’s fandom evolve?

#Bills #goBills #BillsMafia

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.