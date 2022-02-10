Buffalo Bills re-sign LB Tyrel Dodson

The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson on Thursday. Dodson was an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

An ERFA has just two accrued NFL seasons of six or more games. In order to retain the rights to an ERFA, a team needs to extend a one-year contract for the league minimum. While not disclosed, it’s likely this is the contract Dodson signed.

Dodson could be in like to be the top backup linebacker in 2022. A.J. Klein has held that job for a couple seasons, but his bloated cap hit is a luxury the team can likely no longer afford. Klein is due more than $5 million in salary and bonuses in 2022, but Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds both have cap hits of $10 million or more.

During his limited playing time, Dodson has shown to be capable as a fill-in. He has played in 26 NFL games over the two seasons, starting two, with 2 passes defended, 1 sack, and 37 tackles.

Dodson will make $895,000 on the NFL’s minimum salary for a third-year player in 2022. He will become a Restricted Free Agent after the season.