Super Bowl start time: What time Rams vs. Bengals kicks off, how to watch

The Buffalo Bills may not be in this year’s Super Bowl, but Bills Mafia is still likely to catch the Big Game this Sunday. Even though we are disappointed the Bills aren’t playing in the game, it’s still a good opportunity to flex our food prep muscles and have a beer or two on a Sunday. Real football won’t be back for six months, so drink it in while you can.

Here’s all the info you need to catch the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals:

Game time: Sunday, February 13th at 6:30 PM Eastern

Channel: NBC (Channel 2 in Buffalo, 10 in Rochester) and Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: Peacock Premium, NBCSports.com, NFL app, NBC Sports app

Betting line: Rams (-4.5), according to DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Halftime Show should start some time between 8 and 8:30 based on past experience. This year, they’re featuring the West Coast hip hop of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

