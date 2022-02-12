Buffalo Bills Links, 2/12: What to do about slot receiver?

The Buffalo Bills face several difficult roster decisions this offseason, including at slot receiver. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining what the Bills should do at the slot receiver position, including how the team should handle free agent Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley.

Season ticket prices rising for 2022

The Bills announced season tickets are going up

After capturing their second straight AFC East title, the Buffalo Bills revealed on Friday that season-ticket prices are going up next year. How much will it cost fans who want to purchase season tickets? The average increase will be $11.57.

Projecting which internal free agents Buffalo brings back

The Bills have 19 total free agents, ranging from starters like CB2 Levi Wallace, DT Harrison Phillips, DE Jerry Hughes, G Ryan Bates, and WR Isaiah McKenzie. What free agents are likely to return, and who have played their last snaps with Buffalo? We take a look at how the Bills will prioritize their free agents.

LB Tyrel Dodson returning to Buffalo

Backup linebacker and special teamer Tyrel Dodson, a three-year veteran, is coming back to the Bills on a one-year contract. Find out the details of the contract for Dodson.

Odds and ends

We get to know Buffalo’s newest quality control coach, Kyle Shumur, and the team’s newest special teams coordinator, Matt Smiley. We examine if there is a rift between head coach Sean McDermott and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, find out why Josh Allen has vivid dreams of leading Buffalo to a Super Bowl, hear from Cincinnati Bengals dynamic duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on what the Bills are getting in new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, and more!