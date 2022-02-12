Buffalo Bills Links, 2/12: What to do about slot receiver?

The Buffalo Bills face several difficult roster decisions this offseason, including at slot receiver. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining what the Bills should do at the slot receiver position, including how the team should handle free agent Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 year in review: Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley - Buffalo Rumblings
- Salary cap ramifications of releasing WR Cole Beasley - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 year in review: Buffalo Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie - Buffalo Rumblings
- Contract projections for Bills slot WR Isaiah McKenzie - Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: What I think the Bills should do at slot receiver in the offseason - Buffalo Rumblings
- Poll: What should the Bills do at slot receiver this offseason? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Free-agent slot receivers the Buffalo Bills could sign - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: Identifying a new slot receiver for the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Stevenson, Hodgins could factor into Bills’ slot receiver plans in 2022 - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2021 year in review: Josh Allen last in YAC percentage - Buffalo Rumblings
- Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Drafting the Worst Bills Draft Busts - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills re-sign LB Tyrel Dodson - Buffalo Rumblings
Season ticket prices rising for 2022
The Bills announced season tickets are going up
After capturing their second straight AFC East title, the Buffalo Bills revealed on Friday that season-ticket prices are going up next year. How much will it cost fans who want to purchase season tickets? The average increase will be $11.57.
- Price of season tickets for Bills games to rise by 11% for 2022 season | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Buffalo Bills announce season ticket prices - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills ticket prices increasing in 2022. Here’s how much - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills release the following ticket information for the 2022 season - BuffaloBills.com
Projecting which internal free agents Buffalo brings back
The Bills have 19 total free agents, ranging from starters like CB2 Levi Wallace, DT Harrison Phillips, DE Jerry Hughes, G Ryan Bates, and WR Isaiah McKenzie. What free agents are likely to return, and who have played their last snaps with Buffalo? We take a look at how the Bills will prioritize their free agents.
- Which free agents will the Bills bring back? Projecting their priority list – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Re-signing Harrison Phillips will be a priority for Bills GM Brandon Beane - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills may upgrade at guard in free agency, draft. Here’s who they could turn to. Democrat & Chronicle
LB Tyrel Dodson returning to Buffalo
Backup linebacker and special teamer Tyrel Dodson, a three-year veteran, is coming back to the Bills on a one-year contract. Find out the details of the contract for Dodson.
- Bills retain linebacker Tyrel Dodson on one-year deal | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills re-sign linebacker Tyrel Dodson - WGR 550
- Bills linebacker and special teamer Tyrel Dodson signs a one-year contract - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We get to know Buffalo’s newest quality control coach, Kyle Shumur, and the team’s newest special teams coordinator, Matt Smiley. We examine if there is a rift between head coach Sean McDermott and former Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, find out why Josh Allen has vivid dreams of leading Buffalo to a Super Bowl, hear from Cincinnati Bengals dynamic duo Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on what the Bills are getting in new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, and more!
- Report: Bills adding Kyle Shurmur as quality control coach | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills promote Matt Smiley to special teams coordinator after Heath Farwell joins Jaguars staff - newyorkupstate.com
- Joe Schoen making off with Bills secrets? A Sean McDermott-Brian Daboll rift? The Satchel is back – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen has vivid dreams of delivering Super Bowl to fan base, vows to win one - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen has ‘vivid dreams’ of Super Bowl with Buffalo - WGR 550
- Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase dish on what Bills are getting in new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- 6 things we learned from Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs & Emmanuel Sanders’ Super Bowl-week interviews - BuffaloBills.com
- GMFB | Dion Dawkins finds positives from the 2021 season, previews the Super Bowl - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: The Hit Heard 'Round the World captured a moment you know, and one you never knew | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Bills defensive coordinator Lesie Frazier finishes second in voting for assistant coach of the year | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Erik Brady: Greg Bell's football life led him to Buffalo, where it veered into art collection | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Now at the Super Bowl, former Bills guard Quinton Spain opens up on his surprising release | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Loading comments...