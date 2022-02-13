Circling the Wagons: Super Bowl Odds, Prop Bets & Gambling (and Bills talk)

Gambling is legal in New York State for the first Super Bowl ever! In this episode, we talk with our in-house gambling expert, Zack Scheetz, about gambling basics (odds, money line, over/under, parlays, etc), what odds he likes for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, some prop bets he likes, when he likes to put in his bets, some Buffalo Bills discussion as far as where they should focus the offseason, how much luck goes into actually getting to the Super Bowl, and much more!
