Circling the Wagons: Super Bowl Odds, Prop Bets & Gambling (and Bills talk)

Gambling is legal in New York State for the first Super Bowl ever! In this episode, we talk with our in-house gambling expert, Zack Scheetz, about gambling basics (odds, money line, over/under, parlays, etc), what odds he likes for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, some prop bets he likes, when he likes to put in his bets, some Buffalo Bills discussion as far as where they should focus the offseason, how much luck goes into actually getting to the Super Bowl, and much more!

Get a Free Bet up to $200 on DraftKings by clicking here

Find Zack on Twitter: @calax12

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store here

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.