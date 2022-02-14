Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: DT and CB remain popular picks

As the start of free agency inches closer, fans of the Buffalo Bills start to pay closer attention to mock drafts from industry experts. There seem to be two camps early on with regard to what the team should address first—cornerback or defensive line.

While addressing cornerback continues to be a popular option, a pair of Georgia defensive tackles continue to get mocked to the Bills. Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt helped lead the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship, and both are projected to be first-round picks. I would imagine these two will continue to be popular choices in future mock drafts, as the Bills only have Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei under contract at defensive tackle heading into free agency.

You can review this week’s collection of mock drafts below, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: What We Learned At Senior Bowl | The Draft Network

the Bills select Devonte Wyatt, DT from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

The Buffalo Bills select Jordan Davis, DT from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars select Mississippi State T Charles Cross at No. 1 overall, Kayvon Thibodeaux lands in Atlanta | NFL Draft | PFF

The Buffalo Bills select Devonte Wyatt, DT from Georgia, with the first-round pick.

Cam Mellor's 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Sam Howell anchors five first-round quarterbacks - PFN

The Buffalo Bills select Jordan Davis, DT from Georgia, with the first round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals trade Kyler Murray after social media statement, Pickett vaults into top 10 - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now - NFL.com

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Steelers, Commanders, Buccaneers get their QBs; Eagles, Jets bulk up defense

The Buffalo Bills select Trent McDuffie, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up, select QB to learn behind Kirk Cousins; two other QBs also go in top 11 - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Andrew Booth, CB from Clemson, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 3-round projections, post-Senior Bowl - Draft Wire

The Buffalo Bills select Kenyon Green, IOL from Texas A&M, with the first-round pick.