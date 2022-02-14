Buffalo Bills Links, 2/14: Way-too-early NFL power rankings

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone in #BillsMafia! Now that the Super Bowl is over, today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills daily links leads off by examining where the two-time reigning AFC East champions find themselves in the way-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings.

Additional Bills news from around the web

Where do the Bills land on the way-too-early power rankings?

At the start of the offseason, Buffalo finds itself high atop the first power rankings for the 2022 season. Plus, the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will enter the offseason with the best odds of winning Super Bowl 57.

Catching up with Josh Allen

Along with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen spent last week at the Super Bowl. Allen discusses how he is raising his profile beyond the Bills’ fan base, shares the “pain” he is feeling after Buffalo’s season ended short of a Super Bowl title, and why he feels Buffalo’s future is bright.

Pressing questions as Buffalo enters the offseason

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, we examine the key topics and questions as Buffalo gets ready for a crucial offseason.

Odds and ends

We discuss whether the NFL could actually modify its overtime rules for the playoffs, sift through the alleged rift between head coach Sean McDermott and former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, hear from the NFL Draft analysts about what the Bills will do with pick No. 25, see how Bills Mafia appeared to get a unique nod in a Super Bowl commercial produced by Avocados from Mexico, and more!