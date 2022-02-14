Buffalo Bills Links, 2/14: Way-too-early NFL power rankings

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone in #BillsMafia! Now that the Super Bowl is over, today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills daily links leads off by examining where the two-time reigning AFC East champions find themselves in the way-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings.
- Buffalo Bills a strong bet to headline NFL’s opening night - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Offensive tackles - Buffalo Rumblings
- Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Bills stadium deal: 'Urgency is the right word' | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: DT and CB remain popular picks - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Edge rushers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Who’s Your Dream QB2 in 2022? - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Where do the Bills land on the way-too-early power rankings?
At the start of the offseason, Buffalo finds itself high atop the first power rankings for the 2022 season. Plus, the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will enter the offseason with the best odds of winning Super Bowl 57.
- Early NFL Power Rankings for 2022 - 1-32 poll, and where Super Bowl teams Rams and Bengals land - ESPN.com
- Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills with best odds to win Super Bowl LVII - ESPN.com
Catching up with Josh Allen
Along with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen spent last week at the Super Bowl. Allen discusses how he is raising his profile beyond the Bills’ fan base, shares the “pain” he is feeling after Buffalo’s season ended short of a Super Bowl title, and why he feels Buffalo’s future is bright.
- Josh Allen builds fan base beyond Buffalo during busy Super Bowl week | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Q&A: Bills’ Josh Allen opens up on the ‘pain’ he’s feeling – and why he’s optimistic about the future | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Pressing questions as Buffalo enters the offseason
With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, we examine the key topics and questions as Buffalo gets ready for a crucial offseason.
Odds and ends
We discuss whether the NFL could actually modify its overtime rules for the playoffs, sift through the alleged rift between head coach Sean McDermott and former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, hear from the NFL Draft analysts about what the Bills will do with pick No. 25, see how Bills Mafia appeared to get a unique nod in a Super Bowl commercial produced by Avocados from Mexico, and more!
- Changing OT rules in playoffs a ‘real debate’ within NFL - WGR 550
- Bills Mailbag: What to make of the alleged rift between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- 2022 Mock Draft Watch 1.0 - BuffaloBills.com
- Why the Bills can dominate the Buffalo market, but not the NFL | Business Local | buffalonews.com
- Did Bills Mafia get shoutout from Avocados from Mexico in Super Bowl LVI commercial? (Watch) - newyorkupstate.com
- ‘Barbarians’? Did avocado industry pay homage or insult Bills Mafia in Super Bowl commercial | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Wegmans, Bills fans agree: ‘Should’ve been Buffalo’ in Super Bowl LVI - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...