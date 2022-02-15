BBR: Is DE still the Bills’ biggest need?

While watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, I was continuously impressed with the play of the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line, and the continuous pressure they applied to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Of course this made me think of the Buffalo Bills, and the needs the team still has on the defensive line heading into free agency and the draft.

Some can certainly argue that cornerback and offensive line could be bigger needs—which I completely understand—but I maintain that defensive end still tops the list. Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison may be done in Buffalo, which opens up multiple roster spots at defensive end. And despite the recent investments in young talent through the draft, the Bills still have a need to add an upgrade at defensive end.

