Billieve: Buffalo’s Super Bowl window

The 2021 NFL season drew to a close Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Rams holding off the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. It certainly was painful for Buffalo Bills fans to play the what-if game while watching the Super Bowl unfold, knowing their team had at least as much talent as both Super Bowl participants.

It’s fair to say that this was the most balanced, deep and competitive roster the Bills have fielded during general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott’s tenure. They’ll now have to navigate an offseason with potentially the most subtractions since the first two seasons of the McDermott/Beane era.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino takes stock of what the Bills accomplished this year, addresses whether this was Buffalo’s best chance at winning a Super Bowl, and discusses the challenges facing general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott this offseason.

This is a critical offseason where the Bills have to navigate the salary cap with a bloated quarterback contract for Josh Allen, who signed a six-year, $258-million extension last offseason.

Boccacino reflects on why it was a blessing for the Bills to hammer out a contract extension with Josh Allen last offseason, examines why Allen gives the Bills a chance to win every game, no matter what circumstances they are facing, hits on the potential needs Buffalo will have to address, and shares why Bills fans should remain optimistic about the future of their team.

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast as Boccacino shares why the window to win a Super Bowl is just beginning to open; it has not closed.

