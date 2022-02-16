Free agent edge rushers for the Buffalo Bills to sign

Edge rusher is a critical position in the modern NFL, and the Buffalo Bills know this. They’ve spent premium draft picks, and significant free agent dollars, investing in this position over the last five years. Now they’re at a turning point on the position, with two aging veteran free agents and a trio of unproven young players.

The Bills need to re-tool for the 2022 season. A reinforcement could arrive from the open market. Do any of these players seem like good fits for this team’s rotation?

Emmanuel Ogbah

One of the better bargains of the last couple years has been Ogbah, who signed a two year, $15 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020. He turned in 18 sacks, 17 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and 15 TFLs during that span.

Ogbah is still only 28 years old, and has a real appealing profile: 6’4” 275, a great athlete, and a productive starting defensive end. He’s probably due for a raise to at least $10 or $12 million per year, which might actually undervalue him since edge rusher is one of the most premium positions. But it might be just what the Bills want, if they can convince him to head north again.

Von Miller

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the 33-year-old Miller will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Miller doesn’t need an introduction; an eight time Pro Bowl and three time All-Pro, he’s one of the best edge rushers of the past 20 years. He still had 9.5 sacks and 19 TFLs this year, a sign that he’s not slowing down as he gets on in age.

Ultimately, Miller will choose where his career goes from here, whether it’s retirement, or the best combination of Super Bowl odds, location, and money for his desires. His exact market value is uncertain, since he wrapped up a six year, $116 million contract, but the neighborhood of $10-15 million per year seems appropriate.

Chandler Jones

Speaking of “potential Hall of Famer who hasn’t been a free agent before”, say hello to Chandler Jones and his 107.5 career sacks. Jones is about to turn 32, and his last couple years were his first significant step back in his impressive career. . He missed almost the entire 2020 season with a torn bicep. His 2021 stats look impressive on the surface, but five of his 10.5 sacks came in a single game, and the other 5.5 sacks came in the other 16 games of the season.

Nevertheless, the 6’5” 265 pounder is still an asset, and might see his career close out well on a team where he isn’t playing 90% of snaps. Maybe the Endicott native who went to Syracuse might be interested in coming back to upstate New York?

Like Miller, his contract is tough to estimate, given the time since he last signed a contract, but anywhere from $10 to $15 million per year is the target range.

Melvin Ingram

An example of how statistics can fool you, the 33-year-old Ingram only had two sacks and four TFLs in 2021. But anyone could see how he wrecked the Bills gameplan with the Steelers in the season opener, and the Chiefs in the playoffs. And after joining the Chiefs, Ingram’s presence transformed their defense from one of the league’s worst to one of the league’s best. In that way, he’s very similar to Jerry Hughes and his impact with the Bills.

Ingram had signed a one year, $4 million contract in 2021, so a similar cost would make sense for the veteran if he plays another season this year.

Jason Pierre-Paul

Another mainstay of the 21st century edge rushing stable, Pierre-Paul struggled with a broken finger and a torn rotator cuff in 2021, and only notched 2.5 sacks as a result. Before then, he was an excellent sack artist, with 46 sacks in five seasons from 2016 to 2020. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

He just finished a two year, $25 million contract extension, and being a little older and a little more injured, he’ll probably make less than that $12.5M average. If teams think the 33-year-old can bounce back from injuries, he can give them a starting end.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Is Fowler actually good? The former first round pick signed $57 million of contracts in the last three years, which suggests teams value him like a good edge rusher. But he’s had exactly one season with more than 5 sacks, 30 tackles, and 8 TFLs: 2019. Yes, that’s an arbitrary marker, but Jerry Hughes managed to hit it five times with the Bills, and Fowler did it once in his six seasons.

Based on his contract history, Fowler is probably due to make $10 million per year or more. Unlike some of the other edge players on this list though, he might not be worth it.

Jadeveon Clowney

A divisive option, to be sure, Clowney did himself no favors with a pathetic 2020 season for the Titans. He lasted on the roster for eight games, didn’t notch a sack, and basically wasted the $13 million paid to him.

Clowney took a pay cut in 2021, with $8 million to play for the Browns. He was fortunate to play across All-Pro edge Myles Garrett, and all his numbers ticked up dramatically - 9 sacks, 11 TFLs, 19 QB hits.

Clowney’s played for four teams in four years, so a one year contract is the baseline expectation here. A range of $10 to $12 million seems reasonable for the 6’5” 255 pounder.

Charles Harris

The former first round pick was a certified bust in his first four seasons, in which he only started nine games and managed 6.5 sacks. Signing a one year, $1.75 million contract with the Lions, Harris managed to work his way into the starting rotation after a few games, and became a crucial player for the team without their top edge rusher, Romeo Okwara. Harris had 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 10 TFLs for the Lions.

So what’s the market value for the 27-year-old? A former first round bust with low to moderate sack production, you wouldn’t think he lands a big salary, but 16.5 sacks in four years earned Shaq Lawson a $30 million contract. So maybe a two year deal, that gives Harris a raise and a chance for another payday on the right side of thirty, could be the best fit. As for market value, $7-10 million is probably the range for Harris.

Randy Gregory

An extremely high risk player, Gregory has a long-documented drug habit that cost him most of his career. He’s only been able to play in 50 games, and started 12, out of a possible 113 since he was drafted. The Dallas Cowboys might be the only team with the right environment (and enough patience) to keep the defensive end on track.

Nevertheless, Gregory has 9.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, and 29 QB hits in the last two years as a rotational edge rusher for the Cowboys. That’s pretty productive. Coming off a one year, $2.3 million contract extension, he might be due for a raise to $5 or $6 million. It’s possible, though I’d be surprised, if a team offers him more, given his history.

Arden Key

Now we move into the “young player who might fit into a rotation, not a starter” portion of the list. First up is Key, who turns 26 this year as a former third round pick. After being waived by the Raiders, he signed a one year, $1 million deal with the 49ers in 2021. It was a career-best season for Key, who had 6.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, and 5 TFLs while only playing 35 percent of snaps. Maybe a two or three year deal, worth $5 million per year, is a good compromise on potential and current value.

Lorenzo Carter

Carter was effectively a starter in the last three seasons for the Giants, averaging 70 percent of snaps played on defense (when healthy). He wasn’t especially productive as an edge rusher, with essentially 4.5 sacks per season in his career. Still, he’s 6’5”, 255 pounds, a good athlete, and would come at a cheap price. He was paid $1 million this season, and not much would justify a significantly higher salary in 2022. Maybe he can thrive better in a backup role on a better defense?

