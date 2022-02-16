Buffalo Bills Links, 2/16: Bills have second-best odds to win Super Bowl

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s never too early to take a look at the odds to win next year’s Super Bowl.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing how the Buffalo Bills hold the second-best odds to win it all and claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2022.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Buffalo Bills have second-best Super Bowl odds for 2022
The Bills just claimed their second straight AFC East championship. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, and they return much talent on both sides of the ball. So it’s no wonder that Buffalo would boast high odds to hold the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions next year. Plus, at least one NFL insider feels the Bills will open the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
- Buffalo Bills open as second choice for Super Bowl LVII in most early odds | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills, Chiefs early betting favorites for Super Bowl LVII - WGR 550
- NFL insider predicts Buffalo Bills to open season vs. Super Bowl champs - newyorkupstate.com
- Where the Bills stand in early 2022 Power rankings - BuffaloBills.com
Early thoughts on Bills’ offseason plans
General manager Brandon Beane said that his first priority this offseason is to “protect” quarterback Josh Allen. Plus, we take a look at ten impending free agents who just participated in the Super Bowl to see what players could be a good fit for the Bills next year.
- Bills’ Brandon Beane on offseason roster-building goal: ‘First thing, I’m going to try and protect’ Josh Allen - CBSSports.com
- 10 impending free agents from Super Bowl teams Bills may consider | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ decisions at wide receiver start with Cole Beasley and when to draft one – The Athletic (subscription required).
Hometown honor for WR Gabriel Davis
Following a record-breaking performance in the playoffs, Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was honored by his hometown of Sanford, FL, receiving a key to the city.
- Bills receiver Gabriel Davis receives key to city in his hometown of Sanford, Fla. | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Gabriel Davis earned the ultimate honor from his hometown in Florida - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We break down the state of Buffalo’s linebackers, find out which four Bills earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 list, hear about another Buffalo assistant coach who is leaving the team, and more!
- Buffalo Bills roster spotlight: Are they getting their money’s worth at linebacker? - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Four Bills land on Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 list - BuffaloBills.com
- Report: Bills losing assistant defensive line coach to Texans | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Audacy Rankings: Five best active QBs yet to win Super Bowl - WGR 550
- Simon: Bills were sure on our minds in Super Bowl LVI - WGR 550
- Erik Brady: Remembering when Bills took a ‘curtain call’ after beating Rams | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Alan Pergament: 'Whitney's Anthem' is must-see TV; Jim Nantz nailed Josh Allen prediction | Television | buffalonews.com
