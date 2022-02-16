Buffalo Bills Links, 2/16: Bills have second-best odds to win Super Bowl

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it’s never too early to take a look at the odds to win next year’s Super Bowl.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing how the Buffalo Bills hold the second-best odds to win it all and claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 2022.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Buffalo Bills have second-best Super Bowl odds for 2022

The Bills just claimed their second straight AFC East championship. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen, and they return much talent on both sides of the ball. So it’s no wonder that Buffalo would boast high odds to hold the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions next year. Plus, at least one NFL insider feels the Bills will open the season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Early thoughts on Bills’ offseason plans

General manager Brandon Beane said that his first priority this offseason is to “protect” quarterback Josh Allen. Plus, we take a look at ten impending free agents who just participated in the Super Bowl to see what players could be a good fit for the Bills next year.

Hometown honor for WR Gabriel Davis

Following a record-breaking performance in the playoffs, Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis was honored by his hometown of Sanford, FL, receiving a key to the city.

Odds and ends

We break down the state of Buffalo’s linebackers, find out which four Bills earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 list, hear about another Buffalo assistant coach who is leaving the team, and more!