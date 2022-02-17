The Bruce Exclusive: Needology

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce outlines some of his personal philosophies that he takes into consideration when ranking NFL teams in the offseason—and ranks his top five current Buffalo Bills needs with these in mind.

