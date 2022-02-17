Buffalo Bills Links, 2/17: What to do about edge rusher?

The Buffalo Bills have many decisions to make this offseason as general manager Brandon Beane looks to improve the roster following a second straight postseason setback to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining one of the most pressing needs: what the Bills should do at edge rusher, specifically concerning Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Efe Obada. We also dive into potential replacements at defensive end through the NFL Draft and free agency.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Positions of need for the Bills this offseason

With little financial flexibility, the Bills will have to get creative to shore up their areas of need this offseason. Among the positions the Bills must address: defensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver. We break down those three positions and offer solutions for how Buffalo might address those needs. We also discuss whether the Bills should exercise patience with their young defensive ends, and hear Beane’s philosophy on trading for talent this offseason.

How clutch was Josh Allen in 2021?

One of the primary takeaways from Josh Allen’s fourth season as the Bills’ starting quarterback? He was at his best and rose to the occasion when facing the league’s best competition. Plus, how Allen was the league’s best quarterback when it came to avoiding sacks.

Odds and ends

We explore how the Bills were extremely healthy when it came to games missed by starters last season, study the mock drafts to see what direction Buffalo could go with pick No. 25 in the upcoming NFL Draft, discuss the year-ending NFL power rankings, and more!