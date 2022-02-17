Buffalo Bills Links, 2/17: What to do about edge rusher?

The Buffalo Bills have many decisions to make this offseason as general manager Brandon Beane looks to improve the roster following a second straight postseason setback to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining one of the most pressing needs: what the Bills should do at edge rusher, specifically concerning Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Efe Obada. We also dive into potential replacements at defensive end through the NFL Draft and free agency.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Positions of need for the Bills this offseason
With little financial flexibility, the Bills will have to get creative to shore up their areas of need this offseason. Among the positions the Bills must address: defensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver. We break down those three positions and offer solutions for how Buffalo might address those needs. We also discuss whether the Bills should exercise patience with their young defensive ends, and hear Beane’s philosophy on trading for talent this offseason.
- Three positions the Buffalo Bills need to address to reach the next level - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills named best fit for this soon-to-be free agent CB - newyorkupstate.com
- After the Bills prioritized defensive end last year, is patience the play this time? – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Bills GM open to big-time trades this offseason like Rams used to win to Super Bowl - newyorkupstate.com
- Brandon Beane’s team-building philosophy for Bills includes caution - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- The biggest offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams and how teams can fill them via the draft, trades and free agents – The Athletic (subscription required).
How clutch was Josh Allen in 2021?
One of the primary takeaways from Josh Allen’s fourth season as the Bills’ starting quarterback? He was at his best and rose to the occasion when facing the league’s best competition. Plus, how Allen was the league’s best quarterback when it came to avoiding sacks.
- A closer look at Josh Allen’s clutch play, completion rate, deep accuracy | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen was No. 1 in NFL in preventing pressures from becoming sacks | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
We explore how the Bills were extremely healthy when it came to games missed by starters last season, study the mock drafts to see what direction Buffalo could go with pick No. 25 in the upcoming NFL Draft, discuss the year-ending NFL power rankings, and more!
- Bills enjoyed the second healthiest starting lineup in NFL in 2021 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Buffalo Bills mock draft roundup: Many experts keying on the same position - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL Power Rankings: Rams end season as unanimous No. 1. Other teams weren’t so easy to slot – The Athletic (subscription required).
- Rod Watson: Buffalo ‘leaders’ succumb to Stockholm syndrome in Bills stadium talks | Local News | buffalonews.com
