NABP | Reverse Draft: Worst Traditions in Sports

On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys draft and discuss their picks for the “Worst Traditions in Sports.” Pat is on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick for the second time out of three drafts.

Plus, a brief recap of our game picks for the year.

Be sure to visit our Twitter @NotBuffPodcast to vote on who had the best draft!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.