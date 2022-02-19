 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NABP | Reverse Draft: Worst Traditions in Sports

What are the worst sports traditions and why do we keep doing them?

By Jonathan Korzelius
On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys draft and discuss their picks for the “Worst Traditions in Sports.” Pat is on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick for the second time out of three drafts.

Plus, a brief recap of our game picks for the year.

